NEBRASKA STATE PATROL DRONES INCREASING IN USE

DRONES ARE BECOMING AN INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT TOOL FOR THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE STATE PATROL, SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING TO EXPAND THE NUMBER OF TROOPERS INVOLVED IN THE DRONE PROGRAM:

DRONE1 OC…….CRASH RECONSTRUCTION. :18

BOLDUC SAYS THE DRONES PLAY A VITAL ROLE IN CRASH INVESTIGATION, AND ALLOW TROOPERS TO GET OFF OF THE ROADWAY QUICKER TO AVOID POSSIBLE SECONDARY CRASHES:

DRONE2 OC………LEARN FROM THAT. :25

THE DRONES HAVE BEEN USED IN 98 CRASHES TO DATE, ENABLING TROOPERS TO CLEAR CRASH SCENES MORE QUICKLY, WHICH ENHANCES PUBLIC SAFETY AND REDUCES THE TIME MOTORISTS SPEND DETOURING AROUND AN ACCIDENT SITE.

THEY HAVE ALSO BEEN DEPLOYED IN SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS, AND IN HELPING FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING WILDFIRES IN THE STATE.

THE DRONES COST AROUND $3000 EACH AND THE THERMAL DRONES RUN ABOUT $8500.

Photos by Nebraska State Patrol