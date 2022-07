GREEN JOBS ARE GROWING IN IOWA

A NEW REPORT ON SO-CALLED GREEN JOBS WHICH DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BENEFIT THE ENVIRONMENT SAYS IOWA IS IN AN IDEAL POSITION TO SUCCEED AND GROW IN THE GREEN ECONOMY.

PAULA DIPERNA, A CONSULTANT FOR WORKINGNATION, SAYS 13-THOUSAND IOWANS NOW WORK IN THE GREEN ECONOMY AND ANOTHER 600-THOUSAND IOWANS COULD BE RESKILLED TO JOIN IT.

IMP1 OC….MAY PAY MORE :15

TRUCK DRIVERS COULD ALSO BE CONSIDERED GREEN WORKERS IF THEY DRIVE A RECYCLING TRUCK.

THE REPORT SAYS IOWA WORKERS WHO GET RESKILLED COULD SEE A SALARY BOOST OF EIGHT- TO TEN-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR.

THE REPORT RANKS IOWA NUMBER-ONE IN THE NATION FOR THE AMOUNT OF ITS ELECTRICITY PRODUCED BY CLEAN POWER — AT 58-PERCENT.

IMP2 OC….IN IOWA :17

THE REPORT SAYS THE AVERAGE GREEN JOBS SALARY IN IOWA IS $56,320.

EMPLOYMENT DEMAND FOR GREEN JOBS IN IOWA IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS BY NEARLY 19-PERCENT, FAR ABOVE THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF JUST UNDER SIX-PERCENT.

IMP3 OC….A LEADER :17

THE REPORT SAYS THERE ARE MORE THAN 28-HUNDRED GREEN JOBS OPEN AND AVAILABLE IN IOWA.

DIPERNA SAYS IT’S ALL A MATTER OF HOW YOU LOOK AT THE GREEN ECONOMY AND YOUR WILLINGNESS TO LEARN AND ADAPT.

IMP4 OC….IMPACT :19

WORKINGNATION IS A NONPROFIT NEWS ORGANIZATION THAT REPORTS ON THE CHALLENGES FACING THE U.S. WORKFORCE.