FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON K-64 NEAR LE MARS

ONE PERSON HAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER NEAR LE MARS THURSDAY MORNING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 6 A.M. ON COUNTY ROAD K-64 NORTH OF HIGHWAY C-30 ABOUT FIVE MILES EAST OF LEMARS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE NORTHBOUND VEHICLE, ENTERED THE EAST DTCH AND ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES INTO A FENCE LINE.

THE DRIVER SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES IN THE CRASH AND WAS ALONE IN THE VEHICLE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM IS NOT BEING RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.