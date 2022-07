UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S RESUMES MASK REQUIREMENT

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S SAYS REQUIRED MASKING WILL GO INTO EFFECT FOR PATIENTS AND VISITORS OVER THE AGE OF TWO AT ALL OF THEIR FACILITIES THURSDAY.

THE HOSPITAL RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING HIGHER LEVELS OF COVID-19 AND OTHER RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES THROUGHOUT THEIR COMMUNITY.

MASKING WILL NOW BE REQUIRED FOR ALL PATIENTS AND VISITORS.

ST. LUKE’S SAYS THEY HAVE NOT SEEN AN INCREASE IN COVID RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS.

AS A HEALTHCARE FACILITY, THEY SAY THEY MUST BE MORE CAUTIOUS WHEN COVID-19 LEVELS ARE HIGHER IN OUR COMMUNITY.