TIEFENTHALER APPOINTED AS DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

A SGT. BLUFF ATTORNEY HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NEW DISTRICT COURT JUDGE IN IOWA JUDICIAL ELECTION DISTRICT 3B.

ROBERT TIEFENTHALER WAS CHOSEN BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO FILL THE VACANCY CREATED BY THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON

TIEFENTHALER CURRENTLY PRACTICES LAW AS A SOLE PRACTITIONER IN SIOUX CITY.

HE RECEIVED HIS UNDERGRADUATE DEGREE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND HIS LAW DEGREE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA LAW SCHOOL.

TIEFENTHALER SAYS HE IS EXCITED TO BEGIN SERVING THE FOLKS IN THE DISTRICT IN HIS NEW CAPACITY AS JUDGE.

DISTRICT 3B INCLUDES WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, IDA, MONONA, SIOUX, AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES.