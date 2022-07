NEUBAUM SENTENCING SET FOR AUGUST

SENTENCING HAS BEEN SET FOR A MONONA COUNTY TEENAGER CONVICTED OF THREE COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE.

19-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM WILL BE SENTENCED AUGUST 5TH IN MONONA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN ONAWA.

NEUBAUM COULD SEE AN ADDITIONAL 30 YEARS IN PRISON ADDED TO THE UP TO 50 YEARS HE IS CURRENTLY SERVING AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

NEUBAUM WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TEN COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE IN THAT SEPARATE CASE, BUT WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY OF SEVEN OF THOSE COUNTS.