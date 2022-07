THE NEBRASKA JOBS WEBSITE KNOWN AS “NE-WORKS” IS BACK ONLINE.

THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYS THAT THE OUTAGE ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE WAS DUE TO A CYBERATTACK ON ITS VENDOR, GEOGRAPHIC SOLUTIONS.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR OFFICIALS SAY THAT THEY WILL ENSURE UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMANTS ARE ABLE TO RECEIVE BENEFITS FOR WHICH THEY’RE ELIGIBLE AND THAT BACK PAYMENTS ARE ISSUED.

THE SITE HAD BEEN OFFLINE SINCE JUNE 28TH.