IOWA SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO REHEAR ABORTION CASE

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS DENIED GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ REQUEST TO REHEAR AN ABORTION CASE IT DECIDED LESS THAN A MONTH AGO.

ON JUNE 17TH, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED A 2018 RULING THAT SAID WOMEN HAD A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION UNDER THE IOWA CONSTITUTION.

THE U-S SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED ROE-V-WADE THE NEXT WEEK.

REYNOLDS ASKED THE IOWA SUPREME COURT LAST FRIDAY TO REHEAR THE CASE INVOLVING A 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS AND ADOPT A NEW STANDARD THAT WOULD MAKE IT HARDER TO FIND THAT ABORTION RESTRICTIONS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

THE STATE COURT’S REFUSAL TO REHEAR THAT CASE MEANS THE 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS IN IOWA IS LIKELY TO GO INTO EFFECT LATE THIS WEEK.