HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA (Update)

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING AT A HOUSE LOCATED ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA.

EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. AND FOUND THE HOUSE FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

IDA COUNTY SHERIFF WADE HARRIMAN SAYS THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.

BLAST1 OC………AT THE TIME. :17

AN ADULT MALE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES AND AN ADULT MALE AND FEMALE WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE IDA GROVE HOSPITAL.

SHERIFF HARRIMAN SAYS THE THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO CONDUCT THE INVESTIGATION, AND THE SCENE OF THE FIRE REMAINED TOO HOT LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR INVESTIGATORS TO SAFELY BEGIN INSPECTING IT,

BLAST2 OC……….OF THE EXPLOSION. :11

THE NAMES OF THOSE INJURED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

updated 5:16 p.m. 7/6/22 photo courtesy CBS-14