ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR SHOOTING SUSPECT

A SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN BACK ON MAY 7TH IS SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNED NEXT MONDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

20-YEAR-OLD APOLLO HOUSTON IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY, ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY.

HOUSTON IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A WOMAN AT HER RESIDENCE ON INGLESIDE AVENUE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT HOUSTON AND THE VICTIM AND HER SISTER HAD BEEN DRINKING TOGETHER AND ARGUING THE NIGHT OF THE SHOOTING, AND THE BULLET TRAVELED THROUGH BOTH OF HER LEGS.