SOUTH SIOUX HOPES TO REDUCE TRAFFIC INJURY ACCIDENTS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS BEGINNING A PROJECT TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF TRAFFIC FATALITIES AND SERIOUS INJURIES IN THAT CITY TO ZERO BY THE YEAR 2030.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE GOAL IS TO CREATE A SAFE SYSTEM FOR ALL RESIDENTS:

HEDQUIST SAYS EACH DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN ASKED TO COME UP WITH AN IDEA OR TWO TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE OVERALL PLAN:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO APPLY FOR FEDERAL FUNDING TO HELP WITH THE EFFORT:

THE CITY COUNCIL IS EXPECTED TO PASS A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PROJECT STATING THAT SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL BE A ZERO COMMUNITY OF PRACTICE THROUGH THE ADOPTION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF VISION ZERO AND APPLYING THE SAFE SYSTEM APPROACH WHILE GROWING A POSITIVE SAFETY CULTURE IN THE COMMUNITY.