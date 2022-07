ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY.

19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M.

DELEON DID NOT RESURFACE AND AUTHORITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE.

THE MALE VICTIM WAS LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE WATER WHERE LIFE-SAVING MEASURES WERE ATTEMPTED.

DELEON WAS FLOWN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

Updated 12:40 p.m. 7/5/22

