ONE HOSPITALIZED IN COLLISION AT 18TH & PIERCE

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT 18TH AND PIERCE TUESDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A DRIVER GOING SOUTH ON PIERCE FAILED TO STOP AT THE FOUR WAY STOP SIGN AND WAS T-BONED BY THE SECOND VEHICLE COMING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION ON 18TH STREET

THE FIRST VEHICLE FLIPPED ONTO ITS TOP AND THE DRIVER HAD TO BE EXTRICATED.

HE WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES AND WAS ALSO TICKETED FOR FAILURE TO STOP.

THE SECOND DRIVER SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS ALSO TICKETED FOR FAILURE TO HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE.

Photo by George Lindblade