HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION IS IMPACTING SEVERAL MAIN ROADWAYS IN THE METRO AREA.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS BE PREPARED FOR SOME DETOURS:

ROADS4 OC…….ALTERNATE ROUTE THERE. :15

HE SAYS THE DACE AVENUE BRIDGE IS ANOTHER PROJECT GETTING UNDERWAY:

ROADS5 OC……….TRAIL IN THERE. :10

SGT CLARK SAYS ANOTHER BIG PROJECT STARTS NEXT MONDAY:

ROADS6 OC…THAT BACK UP. :23

DETOUR SIGNS WILL BE POSTED IN ALL OF THE CONSTRUCTION AREAS.