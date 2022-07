FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE RESCUE UNITS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE BASEMENT AT 1705 ISABELLA STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 1:20 P.M.

THE OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME SAFELY GOT OUT AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE BUT ALSO DEALT WITH THE HEAT INDEX OUTDOORS OF 100 DEGREES.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED.

photo by George Lindblade