DROWNING NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA.

AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A CALL REPORTING A MALE WAS SWIMMING IN A POND, NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDER AND DID NOT RESURFACE.

THE MALE WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE WATER WHERE LIFE-SAVING MEASURES WERE ATTEMPTED.

HE WAS FLOWN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD. THE MAN’S NAME IS BEING WITHHELD PENDING FAMILY NOTIFICATION.