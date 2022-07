BRIAR CLIFF INTERIM PRRESIDENT BEGINS DUTIES

DR. PATRICK JACOBSON-SCHULTE HAS BEGUN HIS DUTIES AS THE INTERIM PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY.

JACOBSON-SCHULTE JOINED BRIAR CLIFF IN JUNE OF 2021 AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT IN PREPARATION OF THE INTERIM PRESIDENCY.

HE TAKES OVER FROM FORMER PRESIDENT DR. RACHELLE KECK, WHO LEFT BRIAR CLIFF TO BECOME THE NEW PRESIDENT OF GRANDVIEW UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES.

STARTING THIS FALL, BRIAR CLIFF’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL LAUNCH A PRESIDENTIAL SEARCH, WITH THE OBJECTIVE TO NAME THE UNIVERSITY’S 12TH PRESIDENT BY JULY OF 2023.