AUTHORITIES KEPT BUSY, BUT TOTAL FIREWORKS CALLS DECLINE OVER THE 4TH

THE 4TH OF JULY HAS COME AND GONE AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY MOST PEOPLE FOLLOWED THE GUIDELINES REGARDING WHEN AND WHERE TO SHOOT OFF THEIR FIREWORKS.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE NUMBER OF CALLS WAS DOWN FROM THE PREVIOUS YEARS, BUT MORE CITATIONS WERE ISSUED:

ROSEFW1 OC………UTILIZED THAT OPTION. :23

ROSE SAYS 26 WARNING CITATIONS WERE ISSUED BY OFFICERS.

SHE SAYS THE FIRE DEPARTMENT DID NOT HAVE ANY MAJOR INCIDENTS TO DEAL WITH, BUT THEY WERE BUSY AT TIMES:

ROSEFW2 OC………CALLED OUT FOR. :16

THERE WAS A CAR FIRE MONDAY NIGHT AND A DUMPSTER FIRE SIX GRASS FIRES REPORTED OVER THE 4TH.

OFFICER ROSE SAYS THE GOAL WAS TO EDUCATE CITIZENS ABOUT WHEN FIREWORKS WERE LEGAL TO USE IN THE CITY, AND SHE SAYS THE OVERALL DECLINE IN CALL NUMBERS SHOWS MOST PEOPLE RESPONDED TO THAT EFFORT.