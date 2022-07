SUSPECT CHARGED FOR DRIVING WRONG WAY ON HIGHWAY 60

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN WAS ARRESTED IN SIOUX COUNTY JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER AUTHORITIES SAY HE WAS DRIVING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION ON HIGHWAY 60 SOUTH OF ALTON.

58-YEAR-OLD DANIEL HICKS IS CHARGED WITH 2ND OFFENSE O-W-I, DRIVING A VEHICLE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF A HIGHWAY, HAVING AN OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL IN A MOTOR VEHICLE AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

AUTHORITIES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ALERTED SIOUX COUNTY DEPUTIES THAT THEY HAD RECEIVED CALLS ABOUT A VEHICLE HEADING NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 60, ENTERING SIOUX COUNTY.

ORANGE CITY POLICE OFFICERS LOCATED AND STOPPED THE VEHICLE SOUTH OF ALTON AND TRANSPORTED HICKS TO THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL.