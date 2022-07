RESIDENTS ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE INDIAN HILLS AREA MAY RESUME WATERING OF THEIR LAWNS.

A BROKEN WATER VALVE AT 39TH STREET AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD HAS BEEN REPAIRED SO WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR THAT NEIGHBORHOOD HAVE NEEN CANCELLED.

THE AFFECTED AREA WAS LOCATED FROM 29TH STREET TO 46TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.