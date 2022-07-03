LUCY CLARKE – ONE OF THE GIRLS: A Novel

Author: Lucy Clarke

Book: ONE OF THE GIRLS: A Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (June 28, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The latest twisty psychological thriller from internationally-bestselling author Lucy Clarke,

One of the Girls

is the delicious story of a bachelorette trip on a stunning Greek island… that ends in murder.



It was supposed to be the perfect weekend away. Six very different women travel to a sun-soaked Greek island for a bachelorette trip, to celebrate Lexi’s upcoming wedding. From the glorious ocean views to the quaint tavernas and whitewashed streets, the vacation seems too good to be true. But dangerous undercurrents run beneath the sunset swims and midnight cocktails – because each of the women is hiding a secret. Someone is determined to make sure that Lexi’s marriage never happens – and that one of them doesn’t leave the island alive.

Gripping, twisty, and full of sun-soaked suspense, this timely thriller examines the joys of female friendship…as well as the deadly consequences when a relationship goes wrong.