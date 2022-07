SIOUX CITY’S BASEBALL HALL OF FAMER HONORED

SIOUX CITY HONORED ITS NATIVE SON FRIDAY WHO HAS A PLAQUE IN THE BALLBALL HALL OF FAME IN COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK.

DAVE BANCROFT WAS A NATIONAL LEAGUE SHORTSTOP IN THE EARLY 1900’S AND IS THE ONLY SIOUX CITYAN ELECTED TO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS GAME A PAVILLION AND PLAQUE HONORING BANCROFT WILL BE DEDICATED.

SPOKESMAN JIM WHARTON SAYS THE PLAQUE WILL BE A LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM THE ONE IN COOPERSTOWN:

TOM ALESIA HAS WRITTEN A BOOK ABOUT BANCROFT CALLED “BEAUTY AT SHORT”.

ONE OF HIS STORIES TELLS ABOUT HOW AFTER BANCROFT AND HIS NEW YORK GIANTS BEAT BABE RUTH’S NEW YORK YANKEES IN THE WORLD SERIES IN THE EARLY 1920’S HOW HE WAS WELCOMED HOME TO SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, WHERE HE HAD MOVED DURING HIS BASEBALL CAREER:

ALESIA’S BOOK IS AVAILABLE AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AND AT THE EXPLORERS GAME.

HE HAS ALSO DONATED A BAT FROM BANCROFT’S HALL OF FAME INDUCTION THAT WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOCAL MIRACLE BASEBALL LEAGUE.