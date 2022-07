MAJOR WATER MAIN BREAK ON SIOUX CITY NORTHSIDE

DUE TO A BROKEN WATER VALVE AT 39TH STREET AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD, RESIDENTS IN THE INDIAN HILLS AREA ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING A DECREASE IN WATER PRESSURE.

THE AFFECTED AREA IS LOCATED ROUGHLY FROM 29TH STREET TO 46TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

THERE MAY BE A FEW STREETS OUTSIDE OF THIS AREA THAT ARE ALSO AFFECTED.

THE CITY IS REQUESTING WATER CONSERVATION EFFORTS BY RESIDENTS IN THIS AREA, NO LAWN WATERING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WHILE CREWS WORK TO FIX THE BROKEN VALVE.