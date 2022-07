FEENSTRA & HALEY KEYNOTE FAMILY PICNIC FUNDRAISER

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAD SOME POLITICAL STAR POWER AT HIS SECOND ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC FUNDRAISER.

FORMER U-N AMBASSADOR AND SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY STUMPED FOR FEENSTRA AT THURSDAY’S EVENT IN SIOUX CENTER, SAYING IT’S IMPORTANT TO WIN REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES IN THE U-S HOUSE AND SENATE AND IN THE 36 GOVERNOR RACES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

HALEY CRITICIZED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POLICIES SHE SAYS HAVE PUT A STRAIN ON AMERICANS, INCLUDING HIGH INFLATION AND GAS PRICES.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE IS PROUD TO BE A CONSERVATIVE AND TALKED ABOUT THE RECENT U-S SUPREME COURT DECISION OVERTURNING LEGAL ABORTION.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WANTS TO REMAIN IN CONGRESS TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY, SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND CONTINUE FIGHTING FOR AGRICULTURE.

CONGRESSMAN FEENSTRA WILL FACE DEMOCRAT RYAN MELTON OF NEVADA IN NOVEMBER.

