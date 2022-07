BERNSTEIN & SATURDAY IN THE PARK ROCK ON FOR OVER 30 YEARS

GRANDVIEW PARK WILL BE ROCKING WITH MUSIC THIS WEEKEND WITH THE ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

CONCERT ORGANIZER DAVE BERNSTEIN HAS BEEN OVERSEEING THE EVENT FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS, AND SAYS EACH YEAR HAS ITS OWN UNIQUE CHALLENGES:

BERNSTEIN SAYS THE ECONOMY IN GENERAL HAD BEEN A CONCERN OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS:

MOST MUSICAL ACTS HAVE RESUMED TOURING COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, AND THAT HAS CREATED MORE COMPETITION TO BOOK THEM:

SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND BEGINS AT NOON AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

IT ENDS WITH A BIG FIREWORKS DISPLAY AFTER DARK.