THE BIG PARADE BRINGS MARDI GRAS BACK TO SIOUX CITY

MARDI GRAS RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY, STARTING WITH THE 2022 BIG PARADE.

THE PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 P.M., STARTING AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, MAKING A LEFT OUT OF THE PARKING LOT ONTO PIERCE STREET. CONTINUING UP PIERCE STREET THEN TURNING RIGHT ONTO 4TH STREET AND PROCEEDING TO THE ENDPOINT ON IOWA STREET.

THE CLARK CUP CHAMPION SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM ARE THIS YEAR’S PARADE MARSHALLS

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE STREETS ALONG THE PARADE ROUTE.