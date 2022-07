NEW IOWA ATV/UTV ROAD RULES BEGIN FRIDAY

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:

MCCLURE SAYS THAT MEANS ATV’S AND UTV’S FOR THE MOST PART CANNOT BE DRIVEN ON SIOUX CITY STREETS:

THE ONLY THREE ROADS IN SIOUX CITY WHERE THEIR USAGE IS LEGAL ARE HIGHWAY K-29, OLD LAKEPORT ROAD, SOUTH OF DEROCHER PATH, ALSO ON D-18 CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD, EAST OF CAMP HIGH HOPES, AND ON D-25/ OLD HIGHWAY 141, SOUTHEAST OF THE ENTRANCE TO THE CEMETERY.

MCCLURE SAYS THE ISSUE ON METRO STREETS IS ONE OF SAFETY:

TWO SIOUX CITY STUDENTS DIED IN ACCIDENTS IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY ATV OR UTV ACCIDENTS IN THE LAST WEEK OF MAY.

HIGHWAYS GREATER THAN 2 LANES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR ATV OR UTV USE, REGARDLESS OF LOCATION IN THE CITY OR COUNTY.

THE DRIVER OF THE ATV OR UTV MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE AND HAVE FINANCIAL LIABILITY COVERAGE IN EFFECT FOR THE VEHICLE AND CARRY PROOF OF INSURANCE.

THE ATV/UTV SHALL DISPLAY LIGHTED HEADLAMPS AT ALL TIMES WHILE THE VEHICLE IS OPERATED ON THE HIGHWAY.