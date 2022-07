IOWA IS NOT THE ONLY STATE WITH COMPUTER ISSUES REGARDING THEIR UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS HAVE BEEN DELAYED IN NEBRASKA.

OFFICIALS SAY THAT DUE TO A RECENT CYBERATTACK ON THE STATE’S NE-WORKS SYSTEM, UNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS WILL BE DELAYED.

PAYMENTS FOR ELIGIBLE NEBRASKANS WILL RESUME ONCE THE SYSTEM IS BACK ONLINE.