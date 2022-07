NATHAN ROGERS PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGE

A FORMER ASSISTANT COACH AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING TWO FEMALE STUDENTS HAS AGREED TO A PLEA DEAL IN FEDERAL COURT.

NATHAN ROGERS PLED GUILTY TO PRODUCING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY IN A FEDERAL CHANGE OF PLEA HEARING HELD BY VIDEOCONFERENCE.

AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, THE GOVERNMENT WILL MOVE TO DISMISS COUNT TWO OF RECEIPT OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY, AFTER ROGERS ALLEGEDLY RECORDED HIMSELF ON HIS CELL PHONE HAVING SEX WITH ONE OF HIS VICTIMS.

ROGERS SENTENCING HAS BEEN SET FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD AT 1:00 P.M.

HE’S ALSO STILL FACING STATE CHARGES IN DAKOTA COUNTY.