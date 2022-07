LINEUP CHANGE FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

ONE OF THE ACTS AT THIS WEEKENDS SATURDAY IN THE PARK FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK HAS CANCELLED THEIR APPEARANCE.

DAISY THE GREAT HAS PULLED OUT BECAUSE ONE OF THEIR LEAD MEMBERS HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.

CONCERT SPOKESMAN DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS TERRANCE SIMIEN & THE ZYDECO EXPERIENCE WILL PLAY IN THE 3 P.M. TIME SLOT.

IT’S A RETURN APPEARANCE TO THE FESTIVAL FOR THE GRAMMY AWARD WINNER.