THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS BEEN AWARDED A $100,000 GRANT FROM THE S. L. GIMBEL FOUNDATION, WHICH IS A COMPONENT FUND AT THE INLAND EMPIRE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JACOB WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE GRANT FUNDING WILL GO TOWARD THE PURCHASING OF FOOD, INCLUDING PROTEIN, VEGETABLES, VARIOUS PASTA ITEMS AND MORE THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.

THIS YEAR’S AWARD IS THE LARGEST GRANT RECEIVED FROM THE FOUNDATION TO DATE.