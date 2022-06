ARRESTS MADE IN SIOUX FALLS ABORTION PROTEST MARCH

SIOUX FALLS POLICE SAY ARRESTS WERE MADE AFTER OFFICERS CLASHED WITH ABORTION RIGHTS PROTESTERS WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE CHIEF JON THUM SAYS THE PROTEST WAS AN “UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY.”

THE MARCH, WHICH HAD STARTED WITH AROUND 100 OR SO PEOPLE, QUICKLY GREW INTO GREATER NUMBERS.

THE MARCH FROM LYON PARK DOWN PHILLIPS AVENUE THEN BECAME AN ISSUE WHEN THE PROTEST INTERFERED WITH THE TRAFFIC FLOW THROUGH THAT PART OF THE CITY:

SOME OF THE PROTESTORS THEN BEGAN INTERFERING WITH POLICE EFFORTS:

OFFICERS THEN DEPLOYED SMOKE INTO THE LARGE CROWD:

TWO TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS WERE REPORTED DURING THE MARCH WITH INJURIES BELIEVED TO BE MINOR.

AN UNDISCLOSED NUMBER OF PROTESTERS WERE ARRESTED AND COULD FACE A “VIOLATION TO DISPERSE” CHARGE ALONG WITH OTHER MISDEMEANORS.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story