VARGO MAKING MOVES AS NEW SD ATTY GENERAL

NEW SOUTH DAKOTA INTERIM ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK VARGO IS CLEANING HOUSE.

VARGO FIRED TWO OF FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG’S TOP APPOINTEES WITHIN HOURS OF TAKING OFFICE TUESDAY.

FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TIM BORMANN AND STATE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIRECTOR DAVID NATVIG WERE LET GO FROM THEIR POSITIONS.

VARGO SERVED AS THE PROSECUTOR AT RAVNSBORG’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEFORE THE STATE SENATE.