THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M.

SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19

THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR HIS ROLE IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE FEMALE DRIVER OF THE JEEP AND TWO CHILDREN SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.