REYNOLDS EXPLAINS LEGAL STRATEGY

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAS TO PURSUE LEGAL OPTIONS ON TWO ABORTION-RELATED LAWS THAT WERE CHALLENGED IN COURT — BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER TO CALL LEGISLATORS BACK IN SPECIAL SESSION TO PASS ABORTION RESTRICTIONS.

SS1 OC……….AFTER THAT POINT.” :13

REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW IN 2018 THAT WOULD FORBID ABORTIONS AFTER A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED, USUALLY THE SIXTH WEEK OF A PREGNANCY, BUT IT NEVER TOOK EFFECT DUE TO A COURT INJUNCTION.

SHE’S ASKING THE COURTS TO REMOVE THAT BLOCK.

SS2 OC……….TAKE IT FROM THERE.” :15

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE FACED A FRIDAY DEADLINE TO FILE HER REQUESTS WITH THE COURT.

SHE’S ASKING THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TO REVISE ITS RECENT RULING THAT UPHELD A 24-WEEK WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS.

REYNOLDS IS MAKING THE LEGAL ARGUMENT THAT THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S RULING THAT OVERTURNED ROE V WADE SHOULD MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO CHALLENGE IOWA LAWS THAT RESTRICT ABORTION IN THE FUTURE.

SHE RECENTLY SIGNED LEGISLATION THAT SENDS STATE MONEY TO A PRIVATE PROGRAM THAT SUPPORTS WOMEN WITH UNPLANNED PREGNANCIES.

SS3 OC………WORK ON THAT.” :21

REYNOLDS SAYS THE TIMELINE FOR RESOLVING HER LEGAL REQUESTS ON ABORTION POLICY IS UP TO THE COURT.

……..