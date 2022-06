MIKE FLOOD WINS NEBRASKA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

REPUBLICAN MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK IS THE WINNER OF THE SPECIAL ELECTION IN NEBRASKA’S FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

FLOOD DEFEATED DEMOCRAT PATTY PANSING BROOKS IN TUESDAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION WITH 53% OF THE BALLOTS CAST, WINNING BY A MARGIN OF OVER 7000 VOTES.

FLOOD WILL SERVE THE REMAINDER OF FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY’S TERM, BUT WILL FACE PANSING BROOKS AGAIN IN THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE RIGHT TO SERVE A FULL TERM IN CONGRESS.

FORTENBERRY WAS SENTENCED TUESDAY TO PROBATION FOR LYING TO THE FBI ABOUT AN ILLEGAL FOREIGN CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION AT A CALIFORNIA FUNDRAISER IN 2016.

uPDATED 3:37 P.M. 6/29/22