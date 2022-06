FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS DOWN FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

THE SOUND OF SKYROCKETS AND OTHER FIREWORKS EXPLODING AROUND SIOUX CITY IS BEING HEARD MORE FREQUENTLY THIS WEEK.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE PROBLEM IS, IT’S NOT LEGAL TO SHOOT THEM OFF YET:

FWKS1 OC………..AS WELL. :12

THOSE TIMES ARE FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 11 P.M. ON SUNDAY JULY 3RD, AND 1 P.M. UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON MONDAY JULY 4TH.

MCCLURE SAYS THIS YEAR THE NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT FIREWORKS IS NOT AS HIGH AS PREVIOUS YEARS:

FWKS2 OC……….TIME FRAME. :12

NO CITATIONS HAVE BEEN ISSUED YET BY CITY POLICE.

MCCLURE SAYS OFFICERS WILL RESPOND TO CALLS AS QUICKLY AS THEY CAN:

FWKS3 OC………IN THE ACT. :21

BUT IF YOU ARE CAUGHT IN THE ACT, IT COULD COST YOU:

FWKS4 OC……$500 FINE. :08

MCCLURE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT HOPES PEOPLE WILL FOLLOW THE LAW AND BE RESPECTFUL OF PEOPLE WHO MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE LOUD BLASTS SUCH AS SOME MILITARY COMBAT VETERANS OR PET OWNERS.