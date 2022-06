BANDSHELL STAGE NEARLY READY FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THE STAGE IS NEARLY READY IN THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL FOR THIS WEEKEND’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

CONCERT ORGANIZER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THE FESTIVAL REMAINS FREE AND IS BACK TO ONE DAY OF GREAT MUSIC THIS SATURDAY STARTING WITH THE TRADITIONAL SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM BY PHYL CLAEYS AND MICKEY PETERSON AROUND NOON, PLUS LOCAL ACTS LEADING UP TO THE HEADLINERS:

DAVE7 OC……….BACK THEN. :31

THERE’S A SECOND STAGE OF MUSIC, THE “ABE” STAGE, NAMED AFTER THE STATUE OF PRESIDENT LINCOLN AT THE PARK’S MAIN ENTRANCE.

BECAUSE OF ONGOING WATER TOWER CONSTRUCTION, THAT STAGE HAS AGAIN BEEN MOVED TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE PARK:

DAVE8 OC………AS BIG AS EVER THIS YEAR. :15

HIP HOP STAR FETTY WAP HEADLINES THE ABE STAGE WHICH WILL ALSO FEATURE SEVERAL LOCAL ACTS AND DJ THE SOUND INSURGENT.

THOSE ATTENDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO PARK AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND RIDE THE SHUTTLE BUS TO THE SHOW BECAUSE PARKING IS EXTREMELY LIMITED AROUND GRANDVIEW PARK.

THERE ARE PLENTY OF FOOD & DRINK VENDORS, INCLUDING BEER, PLUS KIDS ACTIVITIES WITH INFLATABLES AND AN ARTS ALLEY.

NO PETS OR COOLERS ARE ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL AREA WHICH IS COMPLETELY FENCED OFF.

THE SHOW CLOSES WITH A SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS DISPLAY.