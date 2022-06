WEST KINGS HWY BRIDGE PROJECT TO BEGIN

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE START OF THE WEST KINGS HIGHWAY BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT ON THE CTY’S NORTHSIDE SHOULD BEGIN ON OR ABOUT NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 5TH.

THE PROJECT WILL REPLACE THE EXISTING TIMBER BRIDGE ON WEST KINGS HIGHWAY OVER HANFORD CREEK WITH A 12 X 8 FOOT PRECAST REINFORCED CONCRETE BOX CULVERT.

IN ADDITION TO THE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, THE PROJECT WILL INCLUDE RECONSTRUCTION AND WIDENING OF THE EXISTING PAVEMENT FROM 20 TO 26 FEET, EXTENSION OF A SIDEWALK ON THE SOUTH SIDE, AND REPLACEMENT OF WATER, SANITARY SEWER, AND STORM SEWER UTILITIES.

CONSTRUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN 4 STAGES TO MAINTAIN TRAFFIC AT ALL TIMES.

ALL WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY LATE SEPTEMBER.

THE PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. ON APRIL 11TH IN THE AMOUNT OF NEARLY $697,000.