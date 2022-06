VARGO NAMED NEW SD ATTORNEY GENERAL

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS APPOINTED PENNINGTON COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY MARK VARGO AS THE NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL EFFECTIVE TODAY (TUESDAY).

NOEM SAYS VARGO IS AN OUTSTANDING PROSECUTOR WHO HAS THE RESPECT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND PROSECUTORS STATEWIDE.

SHE SAYS HE WILL RETURN INTEGRITY, EXPERIENCE AND STABILITY TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE.

VARGO HAS MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF PROFESSIONAL AND PUBLIC LEGAL EXPERIENCE AND WAS THE LEAD PROSECUTOR IN THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AGAINST FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

VARGO WILL SERVE AS ATTORNEY GENERAL THROUGH JANUARY 6TH OF 2023.

THE NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IS SCHEDULED TO BE SWORN IN SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH OF NEXT YEAR.