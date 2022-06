TYSON STORM LAKE PLANT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

TYSON FOODS IS CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS STORM LAKE PLANT WITH A , DONATION OF MORE THAN 40,000 POUNDS OF PROTEIN TO LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES AND ORGANIZATIONS.

THE DONATION EQUATES TO MORE THAN 160,000 MEALS FOR LOCAL INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES.

THE PLANT ALSO AWARDED FIVE DONATIONS OF $4,000 TO AREA AGENCIES INCLUDING THE STORM LAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND ROTARY CLUB.

THE STORM LAKE PORK PLANT OPENED IN 1982 AFTER IBP, WHICH LATER WAS ACQUIRED BY TYSON FOODS, PURCHASED THE FACILITY TO BEGIN ITS PORK BUSINESS.

THE PORK PLANT EMPLOYS 2,300 PEOPLE WITH AN ANNUAL PAYROLL OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION DOLLARS.