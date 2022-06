SIOUXLAND AWARDED $7 MILLION TRAIL GRANT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AWARDED A “DESTINATION IOWA” GRANT OF SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS TO THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM, TO DEVELOP 100 MILES OF TRAILS THAT CONNECT THE COMMUNITIES OF SIOUX CITY, LE MARS, HINTON, MERRILL AND SERGEANT BLUFF.

CITY COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE TALKED ABOUT THE APPLICATION WITH KSCJ NEWS BACK IN MAY:

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ALSO ANNOUNCED SIX MILLION DOLLARS FOR UNIVERSAL TELEVISION TO BE USED IN PRODUCING A TV SERIES ON IOWA’S FIELD OF DREAMS.

THAT SHOW WILL START STARTS FILMING IN IOWA IN A FEW MONTHS.AT SITES IN POLK, BOONE, MAHASKA AND CLINTON COUNTIES,

IOWA CITIES, COUNTIES AND OTHER GROUPS ARE BEING URGED TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THE 83-AND-A-HALF MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF DESTINATION IOWA GRANTS THAT HAVE NOT YET BEEN AWARDED.

