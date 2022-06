REYNOLDS HOPES TO REVIVE FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND STATE LEGISLATIVE LEADERS HAVE ANNOUNCED TWO LEGAL ACTIONS FOLLOWING THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S DECISION ON ABORTION LAST WEEK.

REYNOLDS WILL URGE THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TO REHEAR PLANNED PARENTHOOD V. REYNOLDS AND WILL REQUEST THAT THE IOWA COURTS LIFT THE INJUNCTION AGAINST ENFORCEMENT OF IOWA’S FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW.

WHILE THIS LITIGATION MOVES FORWARD, IOWA’S BAN ON ABORTIONS AFTER 20 WEEKS IS STILL IN EFFECT.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA CONTINUES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR MOTHERS AND THEIR CHILDREN. THROUGH THE NEW MOMS LEGISLATION PROGRAM KNOWN AS “MORE OPTIONS FOR MATERNAL SUPPORT”, A STATEWIDE PROGRAM TO PROMOTE HEALTHY PREGNANCIES AND CHILDBIRTH.

THE STATE WILL PROVIDE NEEDED SUPPORTS, LIKE PARENTING EDUCATION, NUTRITIONAL SERVICES, AND MATERIAL ITEMS SUCH AS DIAPERS AND CAR SEATS, FOR WOMEN WHO FIND THEMSELVES IN AN UNPLANNED PREGNANCY.

REYNOLDS SAYS AS GOVERNOR, SHE WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO DEFEND THE MOST IMPORTANT FREEDOM THERE IS: THE RIGHT TO LIFE.

ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS STATED THAT HE WILL BE WITHDRAWING FROM REPRESENTING THE STATE IN THESE MATTERS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS IS RETAINING ALLIANCE DEFENDING FREEDOM AND IOWA ATTORNEY ALAN OSTERGREN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF THE KIRKWOOD INSTITUTE, TO REPRESENT THE STATE AT NO COST TO IOWA TAXPAYERS.