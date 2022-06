POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY & EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE MONDAY EVENING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A PAIR OF INCIDENTS IN LEEDS MONDAY EVENING THAT STARTED WITH AN ARMED ROBBERY AND LATER INVOLVED AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE FIRST INCIDENT HAPPENED ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AT THE SELECT MART WHERE A BLUE TOYOTA CAMRY WITH NEBRASKA PLATES PULLED UP TO ANOTHER CAR AT A GAS PUMP:

ROBBERY1 OC…….PURSE TO HIM. :17

MCCLURE SAYS THE SUSPECT FLED IN THE BLUE CAMRY WITH A FEMALE AND ENDED UP ON CLEVELAND STREET ACROSS THE COUNTY LINE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY:

ROBBERY2 OC………AT LEAST TWICE. :20

THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE WAS FOUND LATER IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY:

ROBBERY4 OC………FLED THE AREA. :21

MCCLURE SAYS THE TWO SUSPECTS ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS WITH THE MALE DESCRIBED AS A LIGHT SKINNED BLACK MALE, SLENDER BUILD ABOUT 6 FEET TALL, 170 POUNDS WITH A GOATEE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.