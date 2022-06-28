Patrick Ledet and Thomas McIlraith Heading to AA All-Star Game in Chicago

Sioux City, IA (June 27, 2022) – Sioux City Explorers pitchers Patrick Ledet and Thomas McIlraith have been selected to represent the West Division in the 2022 American Association All-Star Game.

This is the second All-Star honor for Patrick Ledet; he previously was named a Frontier League All-Star in 2019 pitching for Lake Erie. This is McIlraith’s first All-Star selection.

Ledet has been outstanding in his second season with the Sioux City Explorers. The lefty has a 2.51 ERA that ranks third in the American Association. In seven starts he’s thrown 43 innings and holds a 2-1 record along with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Last season Ledet started 19 games going 9-6 with a 6.25 ERA in 99.1 innings and led the Explorers with 119 strikeouts. He secured the win in the South Division Wild Card game with five shutout innings against the Cleburne Railroaders.

McIlraith continues to further the line of dominant Sioux City Explorers closers. He currently sits third in the league with nine saves and has not blown one. He is fifth in the league with 18 appearances and holds a 2.14 ERA. He has struck out 25 batters over 21 innings and has walked six.

He is a former Mets prospect who spent his first six seasons of professional baseball with the Mets organization reaching as high as Double-A. In his previous six seasons with the Mets he had only one save. This is his first season with Sioux City.

The pitchers and reserves were selected by the managers for the East and West division teams. Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson selecting the East and Joe Calfapietra selecting the West.

The All-Star break will take place over the course of July 11th-13th with the game itself being played on July 12th at the home of the Chicago Dogs, Impact Field in Rosemont, IL.