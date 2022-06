ANYONE NEEDING TO FILE AN UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM IN IOWA WILL HAVE TO WAIT, AS THE STATE’S UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE IS STILL DOWN.

IOWA-WORKS-DOT-GOV IS USED BY THOSE OUT OF WORK TO FILE WEEKLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS, AS WELL AS JOB HUNTERS SEEKING EMPLOYMENT.

THE WEBSITE HAS BEEN DOWN SINCE SUNDAY.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT OFFICIALS SAY THE OUTAGE WON’T AFFECT UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT PAYMENTS.