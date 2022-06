FORTENBERRY SENTENCED TO COMMUNITY SERVICE, FINE & PROBATION

FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY WON’T SERVE TIME IN JAIL, BUT HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 320 HOURS COMMUNITY SERVICE AND TWO YEARS PROBATION IN A LOS ANGELES FEDERAL COURT AFTER A JURY FOUND HIM GUILTY OF THREE FELONY CHARGES.

FORTENBERRY MUST ALSO PAY A $25,000 FINE AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY OF LYING TO THE FBI ABOUT ACCEPTING 30-THOUSAND-DOLLARS IN FOREIGN CAMPAIGN MONEY DURING A CALIFORNIA FUNDRAISER IN 2016.

FORTENBERRY WAS A NINE TERM CONGRESSMAN WHO RESIGNED FOLLOWING HIS CONVICTION.