FIREWORKS SALES IN SOUTH DAKOTA BEGAN ON MONDAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 5TH.

STATE FIRE MARSHAL PAUL MERRIMAN URGES RESIDENTS TO BE CAREFUL AND MAKE SURE THEY KNOW WHAT THEIR LOCAL CITY OR COUNTY RULES OR ORDINANCES ARE.

HE SAYS EVEN WITH THE RECENT RAINS, HOT, DRY CONDITIONS CAN STILL POSE A POTENTIAL FIRE RISK FOR THOSE USING FIREWORKS.

THE FINAL DAY TO LEGALLY DISCHARGE FIREWORKS IS JULY 10.