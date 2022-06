CITY COUNCIL PASSES AFTER HOURS CLUB ORDINANCE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS PASSED AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF AFTER HOUR CLUBS IN SIOUX CITY.

THE ORDINANCE WAS PROPOSED BECAUSE OF MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, AS WELL AS OTHER CRIMINAL ACTIVITY THAT HAS OCCURRED AT CLUBS WHICH OPERATE PRIMARILY BETWEEN 2:00 A.M. AND 6:00 A.M.

ASSISTANT CITY ATTORNEY STEVEN POSTOLKA TOLD THE COUNCIL THERE ARE NOT A LOT OF THESE CLUBS CURRENTLY OPERATING IN TOWN:

AFTER1 OC………….GET INTO COMPLIANCE. :09

WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE NEW ORDINANCE, CLUBS ARE NOW REQUIRED TO BE LICENSED TO OPERATE, WHICH INCLUDES HAVING PROOF OF PERSONAL INJURY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE, AND A BACKGROUND CHECK OF THE OWNER.

THE CLUB WOULD BE SUBJECT TO REGULAR FIRE INSPECTIONS AND FOLLOW STATE ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LAWS.

THE ANNUAL LICENSE FEE FOR EACH CLUB IS $175.00

THE CITY MANAGER WILL ISSUE A LETTER OF INTENT TO SUSPEND AN AFTER-HOURS CLUB LICENSE FOR A PERIOD UP TO THIRTY DAYS IF A SPECIFIED CRIMINAL INCIDENT OCCURS AT THE CLUB OR IF THEY HAD BEEN ORDERED TO ABATE A NUISANCE AT THE CLUB PURSUANT TO MUNICIPAL CODE.

IF A LICENSE REVOCATION OCCURS, THE CITY SHALL NOT ISSUE THE LICENSEE AN AFTER-HOURS CLUB LICENSE FOR ONE YEAR FROM THE DATE THE REVOCATION BECOMES EFFECTIVE.

A SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT REVOCATION RESULTS IN A FIVE YEAR PENALTY.

File photo