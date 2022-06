VOTE FOR SIOUX CITY IN STATEWIDE VIDEO CONTEST

SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF 26 IOWA COMMUNITIES THAT HAVE SUBMITTED VIDEOS OF THEIR TOWN TO WIN A MURAL PAINTED BY IOWA ARTIST BEN SCHUH.

ELIZABETH CHRISTENSON, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SAYS YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEOS ON THE AGENCY’S FACEBOOK PAGE.

VIDEO1 OC…….. “HOMETOWN SPIRIT” :17

THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR FOR THE PROGRAM AND CHRISTENSON SAYS THEY’VE MADE A CHANGE FROM LAST YEAR, WHEN KNOXVILLE WAS THE VICTOR.

THIS TIME, FINALISTS WILL NOT BE DETERMINED BY POPULAR VOTE, BUT RATHER BY REACHING A VOTE THRESHOLD BASED ON POPULATION.

VIDEO2 OC…….”THE WINNER” :21

IOWANS CAN VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE VIDEO ONCE A DAY PER FACEBOOK ACCOUNT.

THE DEADLINE IS WEDNESDAY AND SIOUX CITY NEEDS 1,000 VOTES TO MAKE IT TO THE NEXT ROUND.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN JULY.